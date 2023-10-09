© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation's search for a new CEO

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT

Park City Education Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky and VP of Advancement Jen Billow have an update on the search for a new CEO

Park City Education Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky talks about the search for a full time replacement. Longtime PCEF CEO Abby McNulty left earlier this year to be the vice president of institutional advancement at Salt Lake Community College.

The pair also discuss the Bright Futures program and recap of the annual Red Apple Gala fundraiser.

