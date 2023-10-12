Conscious Coalition roundtable discussions in October
CEO and Founder of Conscious Coalition Consulting Mary Christa Smith has details on a few upcoming roundtables for nonprofits to help them build capacity to meet the most pressing community challenges.
Park City Community Foundation roundtables provide the opportunity to share best practices with colleagues, build stronger relationships among nonprofit organizations, and provide a regular meeting place for leaders. All roundtables will take place in person at Blair Education Center in Park City Hospitalunless otherwise noted. Roundtables are 90 minutes enabling deeper topic discussions. Topic experts may join to co-lead the discussion. Coffee and light breakfast will be served. Questions? Please email Mary Christa Smith at marychrista@consciouscoalitionconsulting.com.
We offer three types of roundtables events.
- Open Roundtables are open to anyone working for a nonprofit organization – program staff, development staff, and so on.
- Executive Director Roundtables are for EDs only. Executive Directors, situated between board and staff, have a unique role. This type of roundtable recognizes this by providing a unique space for learning.
- Board Member Roundtables are for board members of nonprofit organizations.