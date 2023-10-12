© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Conscious Coalition roundtable discussions in October

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT
Outgoing Executive Director of Communities That Care Mary Christa Smith
Outgoing Executive Director of Communities That Care Mary Christa Smith

CEO and Founder of Conscious Coalition Consulting Mary Christa Smith has details on a few upcoming roundtables for nonprofits to help them build capacity to meet the most pressing community challenges.

Park City Community Foundation roundtables provide the opportunity to share best practices with colleagues, build stronger relationships among nonprofit organizations, and provide a regular meeting place for leaders. All roundtables will take place in person at Blair Education Center in Park City Hospitalunless otherwise noted. Roundtables are 90 minutes enabling deeper topic discussions. Topic experts may join to co-lead the discussion. Coffee and light breakfast will be served. Questions? Please email Mary Christa Smith at marychrista@consciouscoalitionconsulting.com.

We offer three types of roundtables events.

  1. Open Roundtables are open to anyone working for a nonprofit organization – program staff, development staff, and so on.
  2. Executive Director Roundtables are for EDs only. Executive Directors, situated between board and staff, have a unique role. This type of roundtable recognizes this by providing a unique space for learning.
  3. Board Member Roundtables are for board members of nonprofit organizations.
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher