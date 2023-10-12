Conscious Coalition roundtable discussions in October

Park City Community Foundation roundtables provide the opportunity to share best practices with colleagues, build stronger relationships among nonprofit organizations, and provide a regular meeting place for leaders. All roundtables will take place in person at Blair Education Center in Park City Hospitalunless otherwise noted. Roundtables are 90 minutes enabling deeper topic discussions. Topic experts may join to co-lead the discussion. Coffee and light breakfast will be served. Questions? Please email Mary Christa Smith at marychrista@consciouscoalitionconsulting.com.

We offer three types of roundtables events.