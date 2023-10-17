© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Last chance of year to dump yard waste, large garbage at Recycle Utah

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Park City School District Sustainability Coordinator Shelby Cornett have an update on recycling programs in Summit County.

The final Dumpster Days of the year is around the corner on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dumpster Days is for Summit County residents only, no businesses. Yard waste and large garbage are accepted, but items such as refrigerators, mattresses and car tires will not be accepted.

And the Park City School District has a new position: sustainability coordinator. Schoolteacher Shelby Cornett is the first person to serve in the new position.

