'Live Like Sam' focusing on education, outreach in schools

Sam's father talks about efforts to encourage youth to live kind lives and become the best version of themselves.

Jackenthal talks about how the nonprofit organization's mission has broadened. Sam passed away due to a ski training accident, but mental health is a massive challenge to youth as well.

According to Jackenthal, nurturing self-love in kids when they're young will help them mature safely. Among the many challenges in the 21st century, social media and other forces can push kids to compare themselves to one another.

'Live Like Sam' is sponsoring in-school celebrations that hope to foster kindness and self-love, to combat those negative forces.