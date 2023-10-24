© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

'Live Like Sam' focusing on education, outreach in schools

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM MDT

Founder of Live Like Sam Ron Jackenthal has details about upcomming programming.

Sam's father talks about efforts to encourage youth to live kind lives and become the best version of themselves.

Jackenthal talks about how the nonprofit organization's mission has broadened. Sam passed away due to a ski training accident, but mental health is a massive challenge to youth as well.

According to Jackenthal, nurturing self-love in kids when they're young will help them mature safely. Among the many challenges in the 21st century, social media and other forces can push kids to compare themselves to one another.

'Live Like Sam' is sponsoring in-school celebrations that hope to foster kindness and self-love, to combat those negative forces.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher