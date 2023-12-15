© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Deer Valley, Park City road vacation agreement explained

By Roger Goldman
Published December 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST
Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey
Model HOA
Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey

Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey provides details on the Deer Valley road vacation agreement.

The Park City Council unanimously approved Deer Valley's request to vacate the right-of-way on over two acres of private land adjacent to the Snow Park base Thursday.

The vote is a major step forward for the resort's plan to expand the Snow Park base into a new ski-in ski-out village.

A non-binding letter of intent outlines what Park City gets in exchange for vacating the public right-of-way on a portion of Deer Valley Drive:

  • $15 million for a transportation facility along state Route 248
  • 20% day skier parking reduction at Snow Park
  • gondola network connecting Deer Valley's new Wasatch County base to Snow Park
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman