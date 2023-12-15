Deer Valley, Park City road vacation agreement explained

The Park City Council unanimously approved Deer Valley's request to vacate the right-of-way on over two acres of private land adjacent to the Snow Park base Thursday.

The vote is a major step forward for the resort's plan to expand the Snow Park base into a new ski-in ski-out village.

A non-binding letter of intent outlines what Park City gets in exchange for vacating the public right-of-way on a portion of Deer Valley Drive:

