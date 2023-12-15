Deer Valley, Park City road vacation agreement explained
Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey provides details on the Deer Valley road vacation agreement.
The Park City Council unanimously approved Deer Valley's request to vacate the right-of-way on over two acres of private land adjacent to the Snow Park base Thursday.
The vote is a major step forward for the resort's plan to expand the Snow Park base into a new ski-in ski-out village.
A non-binding letter of intent outlines what Park City gets in exchange for vacating the public right-of-way on a portion of Deer Valley Drive:
- $15 million for a transportation facility along state Route 248
- 20% day skier parking reduction at Snow Park
- gondola network connecting Deer Valley's new Wasatch County base to Snow Park