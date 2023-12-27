Utah's outdoor recreation economy surges, creating over 71,000 jobs

Utah has had remarkable growth in its outdoor recreation economy. It surged by over 32% in 2022, contributing $8.1 billion to the state's economy and creating over 71,000 jobs.

This record-breaking growth is the largest since the BEA's tracking began in 2012. It highlights the sector's significant contribution to 3.2% of Utah's GDP, with key activities like snow sports, RV camping, and boating and fishing leading the charge.