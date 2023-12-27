© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Utah's outdoor recreation economy surges, creating over 71,000 jobs

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published December 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST

Jason Curry with the Utah Department of Natural Resources highlights growth in Utah’s outdoor recreation economy.

Utah has had remarkable growth in its outdoor recreation economy. It surged by over 32% in 2022, contributing $8.1 billion to the state's economy and creating over 71,000 jobs.

This record-breaking growth is the largest since the BEA's tracking began in 2012. It highlights the sector's significant contribution to 3.2% of Utah's GDP, with key activities like snow sports, RV camping, and boating and fishing leading the charge.

