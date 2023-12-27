Utah's outdoor recreation economy surges, creating over 71,000 jobs
Jason Curry with the Utah Department of Natural Resources highlights growth in Utah’s outdoor recreation economy.
Utah has had remarkable growth in its outdoor recreation economy. It surged by over 32% in 2022, contributing $8.1 billion to the state's economy and creating over 71,000 jobs.
This record-breaking growth is the largest since the BEA's tracking began in 2012. It highlights the sector's significant contribution to 3.2% of Utah's GDP, with key activities like snow sports, RV camping, and boating and fishing leading the charge.