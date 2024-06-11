© 2024 KPCW

Echo Church to host free event this weekend

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 11, 2024 at 2:41 PM MDT

Local Historian Sandra Morrison talks about National Register of Historic Places, The Echo Church and School and gives information about a free event on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 4pm: Chinese Railroad Worker Archaeology in Utah.

Chinese railroad workers were the unsung heroes who built the Transcontinental railroad 150 years ago. Join Archaeologist Dr. Christopher Merritt at the historic Echo Church Saturday as he presents the result from two years of excavations at the railroad ghost-town of Terrace, Utah. A renowned expert, Merritt encountered hundreds of artifacts, from traditional Chinese medicine jars to ancient coins, during the excavations, some of which he plans to share.

Arrive early and explore the traveling exhibit: “Chugging, Screeching, Rumbling, Billowing: Utah’s Industrial Revolution.” Find out how new technologies, such as the railroad, transformed Utah during the late 19th century Industrial Revolution. Church doors open at 11am. Admission is free.

