Teri Orr and Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild preview the ParkCityBack-to-TED conference on Oct. 29.

TEDx Park City, one of the first 100 licensed events globally since 2007, will host the event at the Park City Eccles Theater with talks from the 2024 TED conference, including a designer of the Las Vegas sphere and a speaker on rewilding South America.