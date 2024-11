Park City Mountain COO Deirdra Walsh previews the upcoming ski season with both base areas set to open on Nov. 22 with six lifts and nine trails.

The resort has invested in new snow-making systems having made nearly 70 million gallons of snow since Oct. 30.

Paid parking starts on December 13, with a slight fee increase to $28. Epic passes and day passes are still available, with prices rising on Nov. 17.