New sales tax allows for better SAR training and equipment
Lt. Alan Siddoway with Summit County Search and Rescue discusses the SAR sales tax passing in the November General Election and winter recreation safety.
The new sales tax will help alleviate budget concerns, allowing for better equipment and training. Examples include purchasing four new $17,000 snowmobiles and a $185,000 tracked vehicle. The team also plans to enhance training in high-angle rescue, swift water rescue and avalanche response.