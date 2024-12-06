© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Upcoming biathlon and Nordic skiing events at Soldier Hollow

By Parker Malatesta
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:52 PM MST
Utah Olympic Foundation Events Coordinator Josh Korn and Senior Sports Manager and Head Competition Biathlon Coach Gerrit Garberich discuss local biathlon events this month and how to watch local athletes.

The international team trials in December will feature 16 athletes competing for spots to represent the US in Europe. The youth and junior nationals will follow and Nordic skiing events will include a 700-athlete junior invitational in January and a 30k Grand Tour race in February.

