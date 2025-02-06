Park City Rotary Club is offering $40K in grants for its 2025 project cycle

Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling and Park City Rotary member Bari-Nan Cohen Rothchild detail the 2025 community grant cycle.

The Park City Rotary Club is offering $40,000 in grants for its 2025 project cycle, an increase from $35,000 last year. Funds come primarily from the "Running of the Balls" and Miners Day events.

Eligible organizations must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits operating in Summit County, with a budget under $1 million. Grants range from $2,000 to $5,000, and the application deadline is February 24. Finalists will be notified by March 5, with an awards luncheon on March 25.