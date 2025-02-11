Park City Schools and Community Foundation launch Kindness Awards to promote belonging

CEO of Park City Community Foundation Joel Zarrow and PCSD's Caleb Fine discuss the "We All Belong" kindness awards and the new Community Belonging Fund.

The Park City School District, in partnership with the Park City Community Foundation, has launched the "We All Belong Kindness Awards" to promote kindness among students and educators. The initiative aims to foster a culture of kindness beyond compliance. Monthly awards are given at the school level, with end-of-year grand champions receiving $1,000 scholarships for students and $2,500 stipends for educators.

The Community Foundation has allocated $17,500 over five months, with each school receiving $1,000 for grade-level prizes. Additionally, the Foundation's new Community Belonging Fund aims to support nonprofits addressing immigration-related issues, with a goal of $500,000.