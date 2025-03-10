© 2025 KPCW

Impressive performances from American athletes at Alpine World Championships

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:42 AM MDT
Courtney Harkins, director of marketing and communications for US Ski and Snowboard, discusses the recent Alpine World Championships in Austria, highlighting Lauren Macuga's bronze in Super G, Breezy Johnson's gold in downhill and team combined, and Paula Moltzan's bronze in giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin achieved her 100th World Cup win and 156th podium. The men's team had top 10 finishes. In cross-country, Jessie Diggins won a silver in the team sprint. Freestyle skiing saw Jaelin Kauf's dominance, and Maddie Mastro's success in snowboarding. The Para snowboard team excelled, with Noah Elliott winning the overall Crystal Globe.

Local News Hour
