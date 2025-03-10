© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation prepares for Second City, 'Running with Ed' events

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:25 AM MDT
Photo of Ingrid Whitley and Jen Billow.
KPCW
Ingrid Whitley and Jen Billow.

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Jen Billow provide an update on programs offered by the foundation and the upcoming Second City comedy event.

The Park City Education Foundation anticipates providing $2 million in annual support to the school district, primarily for programs from preschool to high school graduation.

The "Running with Ed" event, scheduled for May 17, aims to raise $325,000, with early bird registration discounts.

Upcoming events include a Second City comedy performance on March 20 and the Excellent Educator Awards on April 25.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher