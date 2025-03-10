Park City Education Foundation prepares for Second City, 'Running with Ed' events

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Jen Billow provide an update on programs offered by the foundation and the upcoming Second City comedy event.

The Park City Education Foundation anticipates providing $2 million in annual support to the school district, primarily for programs from preschool to high school graduation.

The "Running with Ed" event, scheduled for May 17, aims to raise $325,000, with early bird registration discounts.

Upcoming events include a Second City comedy performance on March 20 and the Excellent Educator Awards on April 25.