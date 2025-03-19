'Spring Into Art' event showcases many artists, different mediums

Kelly Gallagher and Karen Millar Kendall with the Park City Artists Association share details about their "Spring into Art" showcase, a three-day event featuring 29 artists showcasing various mediums, including glass sculptures, metal sculptures, paintings, mixed media, jewelry, textiles and photography.

The association, with nearly 70 members, has expanded its reach beyond local artists, including those from Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Back.

The "Spring into Art" showcase will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Park City from Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23.