Preservation Utah's goal to connect people with historic places

Brandi Strand, executive director of Preservation Utah, discusses the organization's mission to preserve historic built environments and cultural resources since 1966.

Preservation Utah conducts tours, programs, and workshops to connect people with their history. They recently initiated a list of Utah's most endangered historic places, highlighting significant sites like Logan Main Street, Abravanel Hall and the Fifth Ward Meeting House. Last year's list also included Summit County's A-frames and the Byron T. Mitchell home.

https://www.preservationutah.org/

