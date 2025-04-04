© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Preservation Utah's goal to connect people with historic places

By Roger Goldman
Published April 4, 2025 at 1:06 PM MDT
Photo of Midway's Town Hall from Preservation Utah
Preservation Utah

Brandi Strand, executive director of Preservation Utah, discusses the organization's mission to preserve historic built environments and cultural resources since 1966.

Preservation Utah conducts tours, programs, and workshops to connect people with their history. They recently initiated a list of Utah's most endangered historic places, highlighting significant sites like Logan Main Street, Abravanel Hall and the Fifth Ward Meeting House. Last year's list also included Summit County's A-frames and the Byron T. Mitchell home.

https://www.preservationutah.org/

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman