Free screenings raise awareness about HPV-related cancers

Dr. Elizabeth Ritter shares details about a free head and neck cancer screening in honor of April's Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month.

The screening takes place on Friday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah in Heber.

The event is open to all, with no registration required. The screening aims to raise awareness about HPV-related throat cancer, which has surpassed cervical cancer in the US. The screening involves a quick, painless exam of the mouth, throat and neck.