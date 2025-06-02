© 2025 KPCW

White House Threatens To Eliminate Funding for Public Media
Leadership class shares common issues found in annual city tour

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:12 PM MDT
Leadership Park City Class 31 members, Susan Odell, Pete Deininger and Kaitlyn Hoffman, shared their experiences from their annual city tour to North Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and Reno.

Susan Odell highlighted the collaboration among various stakeholders in Truckee, focusing on revitalization and environmental preservation. Kaitlyn Hoffman noted the town's emphasis on outdoor recreation and transportation, including e-bike regulations and van pool efforts. Pete Deininger emphasized the common challenges of workforce and affordable housing, transportation and economic development across mountain communities.

