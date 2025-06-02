Park City Hospital previews cancer center, surgery wing expansions

Intermountain Health Park City Hospital CEO Lori Weston shares details on the $40 million investment to add a 10,000 square foot cancer center and a 16,000 square foot ER and surgery wing.

The cancer center will include two surgery suites, two shelled suites, two endoscopy suites, PET CT, a linear accelerator and expanded imaging and laboratory services. The hospital currently treats 500 cancer cases annually and aims to treat 90% locally.

The groundbreaking is set for June 12, with the cancer center opening in 2026 and the ER/surgery services by early 2027.