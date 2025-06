Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind and Cole Sport buyer Kathy Burke share details on the annual 5K fun run on July 4th.

The annual 5k fun run is scheduled for July 4, with a cap of 1000 participants. Registration costs $50 for adults and $30 for kids under 11, with pre-registration closing on July 3.

The event aims to raise $25,000 net, with all proceeds going to Park City Ski and Snowboard.