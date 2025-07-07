Heber City to discuss downtown development, parking and infrastructure

Heber City spokesperson Ryan Bunnell previews this week's city council meeting and other city updates.

The city celebrated their successful Independence Day parade, noting great community participation. Heber City supports events like the Red, White, and Blue Festival, providing resources and promotion. Firework safety was enhanced by expanding restricted areas due to dry conditions, with no reported fires.

The city purchased the Buys property for $2.2 million to support downtown development, aiming for a pedestrian-friendly zone. The Jordan El Ridge master plan adjusted affordable housing credits, benefiting both parties. Downtown parking improvements are in negotiation, and a water and sewer line replacement project is scheduled for September, upgrading infrastructure for older Heber residents.