Musician and founder Ryan Shupe shares details on this year's TedFest

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:37 AM MDT
Ryan Shupe, son of Ted Shupe, founder of the Wasatch Music Festival, discussed the upcoming event, now known as TedFest, set for July 18-20.

The music will be held on 18-19 of July, with a free pancake breakfast and gospel jam on the 20th. The festival takes place at the Richard Erickson Foundation Ranch in Wallsburg, featuring three stages and 25 bands. Tickets are available for day passes or a weekend pass, with kids under 16 entering for free.

Local News Hour
