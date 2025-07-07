© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County Sheriff's Office recaps a busy Independence Day weekend

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:46 AM MDT
Summit County Chief Deputy Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Chief Deputy Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot

Chief Deputy Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot provide an update on our law enforcement issues.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported a busy Independence Day weekend with participation in three parades and a traffic issue involving the Mounted Patrol. Brush fires along the freeway were quickly extinguished by local fire departments. Despite warnings, illegal fireworks were reported.

The Sheriff's Office is addressing the issue of e-bikes and e-motorcycles, emphasizing education and enforcement, and School Resource Officers are undergoing training and will be placed in schools in August.

