National Ability Center celebrates 40 years with open house and gala

The National Ability Center (NAC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary, having grown from a $3,000 grant to serving 6,000 individuals annually with 32,000 experiences.

CEO Willie Ford says the NAC aims to provide accessible recreation for the 70 million Americans with disabilities, 25 million of whom avoid outdoor activities due to barriers.

The center will host an open house and gala on July 9, featuring free programming, live music and food trucks.