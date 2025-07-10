Park City Film seeks to increase screenings

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang takes a look at some of their upcoming screenings including a screening of "Paddington in Peru" at the Park City Library patio and "The Day the Earth Stood Still" at the Coalville fairgrounds.

Admission and popcorn are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low back chairs. Park City Film is also seeking to increase screenings from 130 to 200 per year at the Jim Santi Auditorium, aiming to expand programming and fill the cultural gap left by Sundance's departure.