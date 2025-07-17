© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Kimball Arts Festival

By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:32 PM MDT
Photo of Hillary Gilson and Alex Regenold at KPCW
KPCW
Hillary Gilson and Alex Regenold

Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and Marketing & PR Director Alexandra Regenold share details on this year's Kimball Arts Festival.

The Kimball Arts Festival, scheduled for August 1-3, will feature 184 artists, including 10% local to the Wasatch Back and 30% local to Utah, with 20% being new artists. The event will host two music stages, food vendors and a VIP lounge.

Volunteers are still needed, offering a weekend pass as a perk. Friday is designated as Locals Night, offering free admission to Summit County residents. The festival will also showcase student artwork from the Kimball Arts Center's Young Artists Academy.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
