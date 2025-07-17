Everything you need to know about the upcoming Kimball Arts Festival

Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and Marketing & PR Director Alexandra Regenold share details on this year's Kimball Arts Festival.

The Kimball Arts Festival, scheduled for August 1-3, will feature 184 artists, including 10% local to the Wasatch Back and 30% local to Utah, with 20% being new artists. The event will host two music stages, food vendors and a VIP lounge.

Volunteers are still needed, offering a weekend pass as a perk. Friday is designated as Locals Night, offering free admission to Summit County residents. The festival will also showcase student artwork from the Kimball Arts Center's Young Artists Academy.