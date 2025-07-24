© 2025 KPCW

Park City general plan to focus on transportation, mixed-use development

By Parker Malatesta
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT
Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward discusses the city's updated general plan, emphasizing its role in guiding land use and community vision for the next 15-20 years.

Key differences from the 2014 plan include prioritizing transportation innovation and addressing traffic as the biggest challenge.

The plan also focuses on mixed-use development, particularly in the Bonanza Park area, which aims to create a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly district with better connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians.

