Park City general plan to focus on transportation, mixed-use development

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward discusses the city's updated general plan, emphasizing its role in guiding land use and community vision for the next 15-20 years.

Key differences from the 2014 plan include prioritizing transportation innovation and addressing traffic as the biggest challenge.

The plan also focuses on mixed-use development, particularly in the Bonanza Park area, which aims to create a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly district with better connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians.