Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Interactive workshop explains the different paths to divorce

By Connor Thomas
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:48 AM MDT
Flyer for Mountain Mediation's Divorce Options Workshop
Mountain Mediation

Mountain Mediation Center board member and attorney Anne Cameron and Executive Director Gretchen Lee share details on the upcoming divorce options workshop.

The workshop, led by a panel of family law practitioners, aims to inform attendees about the different paths to divorce, including mediation and collaborative processes. Anne Cameron, a board member and former divorce attorney, explains that 80% of divorces can be resolved through mediation, while only 10% go to trial. The workshop is interactive and includes a Q&A session. The program is free, and resources are available for further assistance.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
