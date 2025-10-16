Interactive workshop explains the different paths to divorce

Mountain Mediation Center board member and attorney Anne Cameron and Executive Director Gretchen Lee share details on the upcoming divorce options workshop.

The workshop, led by a panel of family law practitioners, aims to inform attendees about the different paths to divorce, including mediation and collaborative processes. Anne Cameron, a board member and former divorce attorney, explains that 80% of divorces can be resolved through mediation, while only 10% go to trial. The workshop is interactive and includes a Q&A session. The program is free, and resources are available for further assistance.