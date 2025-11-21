A breakdown of Utah's population projections

Mallory Bateman from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute discusses Utah's population projections, predicting a rise from 6.36 million in 2025 to 5.6 million by 2065.

Growth will be driven by migration, with Wasatch County expected to be a fast-growing area. The model considers births, deaths, fertility rates, life expectancy and economic sectors.

Historically, births and deaths accounted for two-thirds of growth, but this will reverse to two-thirds from migration. By 2065, 30% of Wasatch County residents will be 65 or older. The study, conducted over 18 months, aims to inform state and local planning.