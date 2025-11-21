© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Wasatch Community Foundation preview their Thanksgiving dinner, charitable programs

By Jennifer Dobner
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:17 AM MST
Photo of Si Hutt at KPCW
KPCW

Wasatch Community Foundation Board Chair Si Hutt and Vice Chair Kathy Carr discuss the foundation's 25-year history and its focus on health, human services, education, the arts and recreation.

The pair highlight the "Women Rising" program, which supports women's education through scholarships and workshops. The foundation's upcoming Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22 at Timpanogos Middle School aims to serve 600 people, with additional volunteer opportunities available.

Other initiatives include a Christmas bags program for children and a blood drive on Nov. 24. The foundation encourages community involvement and relies on volunteers for its various programs.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner