Wasatch Community Foundation preview their Thanksgiving dinner, charitable programs

Wasatch Community Foundation Board Chair Si Hutt and Vice Chair Kathy Carr discuss the foundation's 25-year history and its focus on health, human services, education, the arts and recreation.

The pair highlight the "Women Rising" program, which supports women's education through scholarships and workshops. The foundation's upcoming Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22 at Timpanogos Middle School aims to serve 600 people, with additional volunteer opportunities available.

Other initiatives include a Christmas bags program for children and a blood drive on Nov. 24. The foundation encourages community involvement and relies on volunteers for its various programs.