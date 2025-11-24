© 2025 KPCW

This nonprofit helped national parks during the shutdown

By Connor Thomas
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:04 PM MST
Western National Parks Association President and CEO Marie Buck explains the organization's role in supporting 72 national parks in the Western U.S. during the recent federal shutdown.

Buck emphasizes the economic impact of national parks on gateway communities and the importance of responsible recreation. WNPA's efforts, funded through donations and memberships, provided minimal services during the shutdown, but the actual costs of fully operating parks are much higher.

