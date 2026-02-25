Wasatch County sheriff's leaders discuss new initiatives for 2026
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby and Administration Services Director Leo Lucey provide an overview of new initiatives the department is implementing in 2026, including a program to transition into law enforcement jobs, the yellow dot program to mark vehicles of driver with medical conditions and voluntary program for teen drivers that promotes preventative conversations with officers. They also touch on key law enforcement bills proposed by lawmakers during the 2026 legislative session.