Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Wasatch County sheriff's leaders discuss new initiatives for 2026

By Grace Doerfler
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:02 AM MST
Sheriff Jared Rigby and Administration Services Director Leo Lacey
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Sheriff Jared Rigby and Administration Services Director Leo Lacey

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby and Administration Services Director Leo Lucey provide an overview of new initiatives the department is implementing in 2026, including a program to transition into law enforcement jobs, the yellow dot program to mark vehicles of driver with medical conditions and voluntary program for teen drivers that promotes preventative conversations with officers. They also touch on key law enforcement bills proposed by lawmakers during the 2026 legislative session.

Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
