2026 bill would allocate more funding to wildlife crossings, fences

Republican representatives Scott Chew and Derrin Owens are sponsoring a bill to protect wildlife in Utah.

HB431 establishes a $2 million appropriation to a fund for wildlife crossings and fencing. It also lets Utahns getting a driver's license, registering a car or applying for a fishing or hunting license to voluntarily contribute to the fund.

Isobel Lingenfelter is a conservation director from the Utah Wildlife Federation , which worked with Rep. Chew to develop the bill. She said the nonprofit is excited about the legislation as it will prevent wildlife vehicle collisions and save money.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions cost the state $135 million a year , when you look at medical expenses, property damage and loss to the agricultural and hunting sectors,” she said. “So wildlife crossings have been shown to reduce wildlife vehicle collisions by 90% or more, and could really help the state save money and give wildlife a leg up.”

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources work together to add wildlife crossings and fences throughout the Beehive State.

DWR’s Makeda Hanson said the multi-million dollar projects require careful planning and grants. That’s where an HB431-established fund would kick in.

“Oftentimes when we get federal funding for grants, we need a state match. So having support from our state legislature to have funding to put towards these projects is highly beneficial,” Hanson said.

Hanson said wildlife crossings are critical for wildlife survival. That’s because many animals move from higher to lower elevations to access food, water and other needs.

Crossings and fences are also effective 77% to 98% of the time when looking at how many animals approach crossings and successfully use them to cross roads.

There are two wildlife crossings in Wasatch County and nine in Summit County. The most successful is the Parleys Canyon wildlife bridge, where there’s a 98% effectiveness rate.

The bridge is primarily used by moose and mule deer, but wildlife crossings aren’t just for big game.

“We also have structures that help carnivores, so bears and bobcats and cougars, or we'll see birds like turkeys using them,” Hanson said. “We also have crossing structures in the state that are specifically designed for amphibians and reptiles like the desert tortoise.”

Aquatic passages for fish are also counted as wildlife crossings.

HB431 passed the House in a 60-5 vote and is now in the Senate.

