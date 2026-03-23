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Local News Hour

Immigration attorney talks ICE actions, court backlogs and proposed detention facility

By Jennifer Dobner
Published March 23, 2026 at 11:41 AM MDT
Adam Crayk of Stowell Crayk PLLC
Adam Crayk - Stowell Crayk PLLC
/
KPCW
Adam Crayk of Stowell Crayk PLLC

Adam Crayk, an immigration attorney with 21 years of experience, discusses the impact of recent immigration policies in Utah. He highlighted the unprecedented enforcement tactics, including targeted arrests and quotas, and the backlog of 48,000 civil immigration cases. Crayk notes the ineffectiveness of 287(g) agreements and the constitutional violations due to a 2025 Board of Immigration Appeals decision. He also mentioned the proposed 7,500-bed detention center in Utah, which he criticized for its potential to exacerbate the system's inefficiencies and violate civil detention standards.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
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