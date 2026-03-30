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Local News Hour

Park City municipal golf season open, course ready for players

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:13 PM MDT
Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson

Park City Golf Manager Vaughn Robinson details this year's golf season which opened March 27 — the course's earliest known start date. Robinson says the course suffered minimal winter damage, but green fees are still set to increase by $5 for locals and $10 for non-residents. League play open in May; junior camps follow in June. Also this year, players will see new carts that feature a GPS system and a fee increase of $1 per nine holes. He also previews a planned overhaul of the 1990s-era irrigation system that will cost an estimated $5-6 million. The master plan will focus on sustainability and playability, but may also include a snowmaking feature that would support Nordic skiing in winter.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher