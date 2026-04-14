© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Christian Center sees high demand for food, mental health support

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:34 AM MDT
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Steve Richardson and Director of Programs Eli Shackelford
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Steve Richardson and Director of Programs Eli Shackelford

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Steve Richardson and Programs Director Eli Shackleford discuss the current high demand for services, particularly in food and mental health amid the economic downturn and seasonal job losses. CCPC has partnered with the Sorenson Institute for program evaluation to ensure effectiveness. One new initiative is the Motherhood Circle, a collaboration with the Hive Collective, aimed at supporting new mothers.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher