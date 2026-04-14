Christian Center sees high demand for food, mental health support
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Steve Richardson and Programs Director Eli Shackleford discuss the current high demand for services, particularly in food and mental health amid the economic downturn and seasonal job losses. CCPC has partnered with the Sorenson Institute for program evaluation to ensure effectiveness. One new initiative is the Motherhood Circle, a collaboration with the Hive Collective, aimed at supporting new mothers.