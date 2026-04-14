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Local News Hour

S. Summit School Board assessing 2026 legislative impacts

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:49 AM MDT
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
KPCW
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan discusses Monday's district board meeting discusses the ongoing assessment of the legislative session impact, with funding priorities and state board rules pending. He also talked about the school fees waiver process that's in place for those families unable to cover the costs and the district limit of $4,000 per student or $8,000 per family maximum out-of-pocket cost, which has never been reached. He also discussed the way student board members provide valuable student perspectives that influences decisions and said open enrollment is ongoing, with all early applications approved. Maughan also provided an update on construction projects, including overall maintenance work an updates to the Aquatics and Fitness Center.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher