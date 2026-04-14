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Local News Hour

Summit County Council agenda: new clerk, drop in sales tax revenues

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:02 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott gives a preview of the council's Wednesday's meeting, including the appointment of Malena Stevens as interim county clerk, noting her readiness for the job and the political advantage she may have as a Republican. He also talks about that first quarter county sales tax report which indicates showed a significant decrease in revenues, with projections for 2026 fiscal year at over $34 million. The council will also review the Junction Commons project with a focus on traffic and affordable housing. Hey says an ordinance to adopt a Community Clean Energy Program is also being considered. It could cost $4 per residence per month. A bridge reconstruction project at Jeremy Ranch and a public hearing on accessory buildings are also on the agenda

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher