Park City figure skating club's spring show opens May 1

Cortney Johanson of Figure Skating Club of Park City with performers Dash Williams, Vivian Ferreiva and Awstyn Knight discussed the organization's Spring Show, "A Frozen Adventure." The show features 80 skaters ranging from age three to 18 and includes advanced skating techniques, with many performers attempting triple jumps. Knight stars as the ice harvester and magical snowman; Williams as the younger sister's love interest, and Ferreira as the younger version of the older sister. Performances are set for Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Park City Ice Arena. Tickets are available online, and VIP tables on the ice are also for sale.