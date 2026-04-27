Hideout, Deer Valley East Village to install AI wildfire detection cameras

Hideout sits in the wildland urban interface, the area where development meets wilderness, meaning most homes are at high risk from wildfires.

The town above the shore of the Jordanelle Reservoir is looking into early-detection technology as one tool to counter the risk.

Heidi Hill Drum is a consultant who helps communities secure funding for early-detection wildfire cameras. At a wildfire town hall April 22, she said the cameras have helped firefighters in the Lake Tahoe region quickly intervene in dozens of fires.

“Those cameras have given our firefighters the information that they needed to stop over 150 fires before they reached 1 acre in size,” she said.

The cameras use artificial intelligence to detect new fires.

The Jordanelle Basin area could soon install three AI-powered wildfire cameras to monitor Hideout and Deer Valley East Village.

East Village developer Extell and the nonprofit Mountainside Resort Foundation – created by Extell’s Gary Barnett – are donating $300,000 for the cameras, two at the resort and one in Hideout.

After the first year, the community will need to pay for the cameras’ maintenance, a cost of about $27,800 per year.

The location in Hideout hasn’t been finalized yet. The town will also ask communities such as Skyridge, Victory Ranch and Talisker to help with the camera costs, since they would benefit as well.

Hideout, like Deer Valley East Village, falls within the Military Installation Development Authority’s project area. MIDA is a state entity created to support military members and economic development, including with golf and equestrian facilities and lodging in Wasatch County.

Project area director Heather Kruse said, when it comes to wildfire prevention, the whole region must collaborate.

“That’s where MIDA is pushing, and that’s where Extell is pushing – just trying to get involved with the community and see what we can do to help shore up and close any gaps and loopholes that might be in our plans,” she said.

She said ski runs at the resort also serve as fire breaks, and the snowmaking equipment can be used to help with mitigation or even firefighting, if needed.

ALERTWest, the camera company, will visit Hideout to determine the best location for its camera. All three cameras will be installed this summer.