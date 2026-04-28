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Local News Hour

Utah Association of Counties meeting to focus on affordable housing, energy, taxes

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:46 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Executive Director of Utah Association of Counties Brandy Grace
Utah Association of Counties/KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Executive Director of Utah Association of Counties Brandy Grace

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott and Executive Director of Utah Association of Counties Brandy Grace discuss the annual statewide conference in St. George. UAC, a 102-year-old private nonprofit, serves as a lobbying group and a forum for best practices among Utah's 29 counties. It organizes affiliate groups for various departments and holds two major conferences annually. Key issues this year include property taxes, energy development, and affordable housing. UAC ensures smaller counties' voices are heard by tailoring legislative efforts to specific county needs. Grace, emphasized the importance of local control and the positive energy at the conferences.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher