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Local News Hour

Utah's energy office developing state nuclear strategy

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:38 AM MDT
Research Director at Utah Office of Energy Development Tim Kowalchik
Utah Office of Energy Development
Research Director at Utah Office of Energy Development Tim Kowalchik

Tim Kowalchik, research director at the Utah Office of Energy Development discusses the future of nuclear energy and safety in Utah, which is developing a strategy for the next 10-20 years. He highlights the state's supportive governance and community, which could facilitate the expansion of nuclear reactors and related industries. Utah's unique position includes existing low-level waste disposal manufacturers and a research reactor at the University of Utah. Kowalchik noted the growing interest in nuclear energy due to grid modernization and the rise of small modular reactors, which offer air-cooling solutions beneficial in water-scarce states. He also addresses concerns about nuclear waste safety and the potential for nuclear power to meet the high energy demands of data centers.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher