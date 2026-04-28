Utah's energy office developing state nuclear strategy

Tim Kowalchik, research director at the Utah Office of Energy Development discusses the future of nuclear energy and safety in Utah, which is developing a strategy for the next 10-20 years. He highlights the state's supportive governance and community, which could facilitate the expansion of nuclear reactors and related industries. Utah's unique position includes existing low-level waste disposal manufacturers and a research reactor at the University of Utah. Kowalchik noted the growing interest in nuclear energy due to grid modernization and the rise of small modular reactors, which offer air-cooling solutions beneficial in water-scarce states. He also addresses concerns about nuclear waste safety and the potential for nuclear power to meet the high energy demands of data centers.