© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Heber Valley horse sanctuary saves horses from slaughter pipeline

By Connor Thomas
Published May 25, 2026 at 10:14 AM MDT
libertysanctuary.org

Deborah West, who runs the Liberty Sanctuary in Heber, discussed her organization's mission to rescue horses from the slaughter pipeline, which saw 25,000 American horses sent to Mexico and Canada last year. West also highlighted the film "Rescued Hearts," which showcases the horse-human connection and equine-assisted therapies. West emphasized the importance of responsible horse ownership and ethical treatment of horses.

LIBERTY SANCTUARY: New Heber Valley equine sanctuary rescues horses from slaughter

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas