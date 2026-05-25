Heber Valley horse sanctuary saves horses from slaughter pipeline

Deborah West, who runs the Liberty Sanctuary in Heber, discussed her organization's mission to rescue horses from the slaughter pipeline, which saw 25,000 American horses sent to Mexico and Canada last year. West also highlighted the film "Rescued Hearts," which showcases the horse-human connection and equine-assisted therapies. West emphasized the importance of responsible horse ownership and ethical treatment of horses.

LIBERTY SANCTUARY: New Heber Valley equine sanctuary rescues horses from slaughter