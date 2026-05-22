© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorial Day to affect Wasatch Back services, hours Monday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:38 PM MDT
Closed sign hanging outside a store.
wedninth
/
Adobe Stock
Closed sign hanging outside a store.

All county and city government offices in the Wasatch Back will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day.

On the last Monday in May, the U.S. honors Americans who died while serving in the armed forces.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state and U.S. flags to be flown at half staff Monday.

Statewide, liquor stores and post offices will also be closed for the holiday.

Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County libraries are closed Monday well.

The Park City MARC will be open regular hours while the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse will close early at 5:30 p.m.

Wasatch County Monday trash collection will be delayed until Tuesday. Summit County garbage pickup won’t be affected.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver