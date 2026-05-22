Memorial Day to affect Wasatch Back services, hours Monday

On the last Monday in May, the U.S. honors Americans who died while serving in the armed forces.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state and U.S. flags to be flown at half staff Monday.

Statewide, liquor stores and post offices will also be closed for the holiday.

Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County libraries are closed Monday well.

The Park City MARC will be open regular hours while the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse will close early at 5:30 p.m.

Wasatch County Monday trash collection will be delayed until Tuesday. Summit County garbage pickup won’t be affected.