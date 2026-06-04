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Local News Hour

Summit County Council chair explains possible short-term rental restrictions

By Connor Thomas
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:41 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

Summit County Council Chair Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's county council meeting focused on short-term rentals. Much of the discussion centered around possible restrictions on short-term rentals in certain neighborhoods. Harte says the council intends to have further discussions on the issue, including public comments, prior to making any decision. He also explains that some of the main concerns surrounding the rentals are safety, the health of the overall rental market and licensing. Harte explains which neighborhoods are being considered for short-term rentals and how the council plans to proceed.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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