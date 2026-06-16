Lincoln Station owner proposes more affordable housing near Kimball Junction

The Lincoln View project would bring apartments, condominiums and a child care center to vacant land between the Park City RV Resort and Summit Self Storage on Rasmussen Road.

Crisco Development is the group that built Lincoln Station Apartments about two miles east on Bitner Road.

Owner Vincent Criscione, a Parkite of about 30 years, hopes to lean on two different statewide affordable housing incentive programs. But he says time is of the essence since one will end in two years.

“I have to get things through in a very expeditious manner, to the point where we have to break ground likely next spring or we can't do it,” Criscione told the Summit County Housing Authority June 15.

Crisco Development Crisco Development presented Lincoln View's preliminary site plan to the Summit County Housing Authority June 15, 2026.

Lincoln View’s 23-acre property would be split into a west half and east half with 168 units of housing in all.

The west would feature 60 two-bedroom condos, all for sale to people earning no more than 80% of Summit County’s median income.

Criscione said the condos could list for about $400,000 and buyers could participate in Utah’s first-time home loan program to get $20,000 in down payment assistance.

The east side of Lincoln View would have 108 apartments across three buildings and 10,000 square feet of commercial space for Mountain Sprouts Children’s Center. That’s more space than the preschool has in its current location beside Lincoln Station.

It’s not yet clear how many apartments would be affordable, nor how affordable they would be.

The Summit County Council would need to rezone the property to allow for Lincoln View. Criscione also expects to ask for setback exceptions to make the project viable.

He is looking for the housing authority board to give his project a letter of recommendation before it goes to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. But the ultimate authority lies with the county council.

“Condos, below $400,000 with $20,000 down payment assistance, in this location, below 80% [area median income], and to have 60 of them?” Criscione said. “It's such a good opportunity — that's why I get excited about it, but not everybody feels that way.”

County Councilmember Megan McKenna, also on the housing authority board, agreed that the project isn’t a slam dunk, politically speaking.

Lincoln View is near Summit County’s Cline Dahle property, where an application for a similarly sized development is already pending.

And it’s across Interstate 80 from the Junction Commons outlet mall, which is asking the county for 510 units of housing but facing headwinds after the controversial Dakota Pacific housing project was approved nearby.

“Even these really great projects that are addressing affordability, I think there's some fear about when they're coming online with other projects,” McKenna said.

Still, the county council set a goal last year to approve 1,500 units of affordable housing by 2035. It has yet to chip away at that number.

The housing authority hasn’t voted on Lincoln View yet. Board members indicated they’d like to see more information after Crisco files a formal application with the county planning department.