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Wasatch County citizens academy to teach residents about government operations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:05 PM MDT
Heber City is considering changes to allow buildings taller than three stories in some of its commercial zones. Some members of the city council have advocated for keeping building heights in areas like central downtown capped at three stories.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The new citizens academy begins July 16.

Wasatch County residents can learn more about the role and functions of local government in the community through a new six-session program.

The free citizens academy will offer residents an in-depth look into county services and departments with facility tours and presentations from county staff and elected officials.

The sessions will cover development services including planning, zoning, building, tax administration and community services like the library, senior center, parks and recreation and sheriff’s office.

The program is Thursday nights starting July 16. Participants are asked to commit to all six sessions.

Those interested can register online.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver