Wasatch County citizens academy to teach residents about government operations
Wasatch County residents can learn more about the role and functions of local government in the community through a new six-session program.
The free citizens academy will offer residents an in-depth look into county services and departments with facility tours and presentations from county staff and elected officials.
The sessions will cover development services including planning, zoning, building, tax administration and community services like the library, senior center, parks and recreation and sheriff’s office.
The program is Thursday nights starting July 16. Participants are asked to commit to all six sessions.
Those interested can register online.