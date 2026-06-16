Wasatch County seeks Daniels Canyon mining review from Utah Court of Appeals

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses the county's decision to challenge a 4th District Court decision to allow mining in Daniels Canyon with the Utah Court of Appeals. Grabau says the county has identified public endangerment issues related to air quality, water quality, and public safety related to Maverick Rock Mining's plans and is seeking specific mitigation efforts from the company. He says the county is expected to hold a public hearing on the mining proposal July 1. He also previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a status report on domestic violence and mental health initiatives and a boundary adjustment to resolve long-standing parcel issues and the draft general plan.