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Local News Hour

Soldier Hollows hosts annual UCI junior racing event

By Roger Goldman
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT
A photo of Luke Bodensteiner
Reese Schoenning
Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Soldier Hollow Nordic Center General Manager Luke Bodensteiner

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Soldier Hollow Nordic Center General Manager Luke Bodensteiner previews the annual bike fest that runs today through Sunday. The racing event has over 1,300 entrants and 700 riders. Part of the Union Cycliste Internationale junior series, bike fest is significant for developing riders aiming for the World Cup. The course has been modified for the World Cup in September and includes 14 miles of trails with technical features like rock gardens and jumps. The short track is 1 km, the amateur course is 5 miles, and the World Cup course is 2.8 miles. Spectators can view 80% of the course easily. The event highlights up-and-coming riders, with special races on Saturday. The World Cup is scheduled for September 19-20.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman